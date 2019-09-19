The intent of this letter is to petition the new owners of the Pier Village Market (PVM) to consider allowing the 15 small businesses to continue operations through September 2020. My husband and I opened Golden Isles Bracelet Co. in 2006 in the PVM. We have created a well-known destination for fine locally made jewelry for 13 years. In that time, everyday, we hear, “We need these in our town”and “what a perfect space for a small business.”
As a believer in freedom and a realist that change happens, I do understand the right the new owners have to tear down the PVM. The timeline for permits and hearings, assuming the usual routes are taken, is a lengthy one. Of course, turning a major corner and intersection in the village into a construction zone is going to pose problems for everyone who lives in, works in, and visits the area.
I propose that one year be given to the current tenants before being displaced. This act would illustrate respect for all and integrity on the new owners part. Let due process for hearings and permits occur and please allow the community to have a voice in the future of The Village as a whole. Let we, the tenants, and our employees have time to formulate a plan for our futures and livelihoods. Come to The Village not as a bully, but a friend.
Thank you for this consideration.
Jennifer Timmins
St. Simons Island