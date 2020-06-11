In the aftermath of another seriously bungled voting experience in the state of Georgia, please take a moment to consider how much better vote by mail would be. We already have the system in place to enable anyone to vote by absentee ballot. So we have the capability, we just need to enlarge the capacity.
I still want to believe that voting matters. And clearly, many other citizens in our state feel the same way, or they wouldn’t have been standing in line for hours on Tuesday.
That is more Election Day excitement than I need, so I opted to vote absentee this time. I had time to research candidates and really think about issues, and felt like I did a better job than usual, all in the comfort of my own home. Let’s push our representatives to take up this matter immediately, so that we don’t have to face more mismanagement and apologies in the critical election in November.
Lisa Kent
Brunswick