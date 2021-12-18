The Build Back Better plan is not fully paid for.
In fact, it will add $3 trillion to the national debt, money that our childrens’ children will be responsible for paying back.
Democrats love to pretend that their socialist spending is an investment in our children. It isn’t.
Government-run child care and health care, tax breaks for the wealthy, tax hikes on everyone else and green new deal proposals only benefit the Democrat elites.
If this bill passes, we’ll be paying for it with $4.5 trillion of our taxpayer dollars and higher prices on basically everything, as this bill will compound our current inflation crisis.
I urge my Senators to join House Republicans in voting no on the socialist tax and spending spree.
Jeff Shaw
Brunswick