While the U.S. Constitution is quite clear in assuming that the three branches (legislative, executive and judicial) are focused on monitoring each other’s contributions to the general welfare, it seems that the focus has gradually shifted towards monitoring the citizenry. So, it is no wonder the executive is arguing for impunity.
Glynn County seems to have a similar problem. Instead of paying attention to internal operations, the various departments are about customer service (poor), even as they largely ignore their tools of the trade.
How else to explain a $635,000 mistake in the budget and the persistent inability by community development personnel to locate projects accurately? New accounting software and an upgrade to the geographic information system (GIS) or the elevation maps are of no use, if our employees do not know how or want to use them.
Record keeping is not an end in itself. Records are how we hold our public servants to account for their performance in office. And, if there are no records, we have reason to suspect malfeasance or worse.
Monica Smith
St. Simons Island