Last week the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that lowers the cost of co-pays for the diabetes drug insulin that keeps 30 million Americans alive. Since 1999 the cost of a vial of insulin rose from $21 to $332 in 2019. According to the Mayo Clinic, the cost of insulin skyrocketed because people need it, there is a monopoly on its production, there is no regulation of its cost and companies can profit by keeping prices artificially high.
Lobbying and political contributions by the drug manufacturing and insurance industries have prevented Congress from passing comprehensive legislation that would lower all drug prices. Rather than waiting on the passage of a broad bill, House Democrats, joined by 12 Republicans, passed a law that will regulate the cost of insulin, shifting the cost onto insurers, including the government.
You’d think our congressman, Buddy Carter, as the only pharmacist in Congress, would have a broad understanding about the issues surrounding the high cost of insulin and the cost’s burden on those with diabetes. Why he didn’t support this measure to make insulin more affordable for those millions of Americans who need it just to stay alive is a mystery to me.
But, Representative Buddy Carter voted against this legislation.
Philip Graitcer
St. Simons Island