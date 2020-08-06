Mr. Buchanan is obviously concerned that a woman and maybe even a woman of color (can you imagine) could become vice president of the United States. That seems to bother him quite a bit. Enough so that he takes us on a journey of the past seated presidents who have died while in office passing on the presidency to the VP.
He is cautioning us that this could happen again and God forbid, a woman would become president. This very thought would appear to be quite threatening to Mr. Buchanan.
He further questions Mr. Biden’s ability to correctly choose a VP based on what he believes to be Mr. Biden’s diminished mental capacity and age. How else to account for choosing a woman running mate instead of an available male? He states all men are suffering the sting of discrimination and that the most able and experienced leaders ( he’s referring to male leaders) are not being considered due to their gender. I cannot help but wonder if Mr. Buchanan would have taken the time to point out similar discrimination of women were the short list be entirely made up of men. As it usually is.
Perhaps the upcoming presidential election will give Mr. Buchanan and those who share his viewpoint an opportunity to become more comfortable with a woman in power. They may just find they have nothing to fear.
Cathy Brewer-Moore
St. Simons Island