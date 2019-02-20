There were 2,700 Liberty Ships built during WWII. Just two remain fully operational.
One is the SS Jeremiah O’Brien on Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco. The other is the SS John W. Brown located in Baltimore. The John W. Brown is in danger of losing its lease at Rukert Terminals in Baltimore on Oct. 1. Wouldn’t it be great to have a ship that was similar to all those built here during WWII?
It has been restored and currently offers tours and houses a museum. Officials with Project Liberty Ship estimate rent will run at least $15,000 a month with an annual operating budget of $1 million.
Don’t let this chance to bring a piece of history to Brunswick get away. I think it would be a wonderful addition to Mary Ross Park and the Brunswick downtown area. That is just an idea, and comes without a consulting fee. How could we go wrong.
Jim Miller
Brunswick