There were 2,700 Liberty Ships built during WWII. Just two remain fully operational.

One is the SS Jeremiah O’Brien on Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco. The other is the SS John W. Brown located in Baltimore. The John W. Brown is in danger of losing its lease at Rukert Terminals in Baltimore on Oct. 1. Wouldn’t it be great to have a ship that was similar to all those built here during WWII?

It has been restored and currently offers tours and houses a museum. Officials with Project Liberty Ship estimate rent will run at least $15,000 a month with an annual operating budget of $1 million.

Don’t let this chance to bring a piece of history to Brunswick get away. I think it would be a wonderful addition to Mary Ross Park and the Brunswick downtown area. That is just an idea, and comes without a consulting fee. How could we go wrong.

Jim Miller

Brunswick

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.