Brunswick has lost its University of Georgia weather station that was located on the grounds of the College of Coastal Georgia. CCGA needed the space for expansion.
By my count there are 82 UGA weather stations located throughout the state. The stations located nearest to Brunswick are Woodbine, Nahunta and Baxley. The wet-bulb temperature is the gold standard used to monitor ever-changing environmental heat conditions. Currently the National Weather Service only has a prototype. The warning is not reliable yet. The wet-bulb measurements are used in construction, home projects, health warnings, training venues and to monitor safe conditions for our high school student athletes to name a few. It is a plus to have local conditions available to all. All that UGA would need is a small area of land in a secure area. UGA would know their needs better than I, so would someone or some business on the mainland chime in? UGA would like to find a space in Brunswick to reestablish a station with a local entity to assist.