I enjoyed a presentation at the Brunswick Rotary Club of the proposed projects to be funded by SPLOST 2021. Most of the projects are “ needs,” and there are a few “wants” being included in the list which is fine with me. That being said, I was sorry to see that a new ground level sign “WELCOME to the GOLDEN ISLES of GEORGIA” to be positioned facing north on I-95 south near Exit 42 does not include the words “BRUNSWICK & the” on it.
I see this sign as a welcome from and to the entire community, not just the Golden Isles (the four islands off the coast of Brunswick). I understand dropping “Brunswick and the” from the CVB’s marketing efforts nearly 10 years ago to “Golden Isles of Georgia” was a decision of the CVB board of directors to market our area like the “Outer Banks of North Carolina.” I feel the previous nomenclature of “Brunswick & The Golden Isles of Georgia” (as our area was presented for 20 years until 2011) would acknowledge Brunswick’s history and attractions throughout Glynn County.
Since SPLOST monies will pay for this sign, it needs to be as inclusive as possible. I believe more people who live in Glynn County would support SPLOST 2021 if they felt this single sign welcomed travelers to “Brunswick and the Golden Isles of Georgia” not just “the Golden Isles of Georgia.”
Bill Tipton
St. Simons Island