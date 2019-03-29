Regarding Thursday’s editorial about the Ford Building, and Mr. Freyer’s letter to the Editor — I hope Mr. Freyer read your editorial, and takes to heart that the opportunity represented in a resurging Brunswick is real, important and profitable.
The local priority for Realtors, developers and banks can, and must, move to Brunswick, and away from St. Simons. Saying that St. Simons is not developing too fast begs the issue. It is developing too much.
Every thoughtful analysis (for example, Google: St. Simons Existing Conditions and Impacts Assessment) leaves no doubt that the proposed density of St. Simons development is a looming disaster. If you are concerned with a sustainable quality of life, realistic property values, not totally losing what diversity of population we have, and the continued enthusiasm of visiting tourists who spend a lot of money here, then every additional car, truck, sewer and water tap, and building on the Island is just another nail in the coffin for your hopes.
Yesterday’s letter from Wes Johnston quoted Atlanta Beltline’s Ryan Gravel’s admonition that any rapidly developing community must ask itself “who are we”, and “what kind of life do we want to live.” That’s important for Brunswick and is now critical for St. Simons. If your answers don’t include descriptors like crowded, polluted, noisy, gridlock and overtaxed, then you need to listen to somebody other than a Realtor or developer about our future.
Brunswick needs residential and commercial investment and development. St. Simons doesn’t.
Jim Frasche
St. Simons Island