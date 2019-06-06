Thank you Wes Wolfe for recent detailed reporting of the latest legal developments for the Kings Bay Plowshares 7 nuclear disarmament activists. I have followed the case from two perspectives, as an activist myself and friend or colleague of the 7 defendants, but also as someone born and raised in Georgia, who spent weeks of most childhood summers at St. Simons or Jekyll.
As a lover of the sea and sand and beautiful coastal flora and fauna, it breaks my heart that nuclear submarines with all their pollution and destruction of the rivers and sound have been installed in a place which I so loved as a child. As a lover of the entire earth, it horrifies me that my country maintains these omnicidal weapons of mass destruction anywhere, which kill poor people every day by theft of massive funds needed to serve human needs. The planned expenditure of over a trillion dollars in the next decades to modernize these hideous weapons is obscene.
I look forward to returning to Brunswick in the next months for my friends’ likely trial and the very necessary conversation about U.S. nuclear threats to the world.
Ellen Barfield
Baltimore, Md.