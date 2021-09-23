I call the attention of the place I still call home, Brunswick, to the plight of our similarly situated peninsula up the coast, Charleston.
As water waves over The Battery with every moon-aided high tide or storm and streets flood with what used to be normal summer rains, reality is insistent and intrusive. Call it what you will — rising sea level/climate change — it is not going away. In a fine piece in The Bitter Southerner by Spencer George is this quote: “As storm drainage engineer and photographer Jared Bramblett says, ‘It’s not real until it’s real, and unfortunately, once it’s real, it’s usually too late.’”
I urge Brunswick, and of course, the barrier islands, to be proactive on this issue, formalize the issue with study and action plans, but do not wait until sandbags will be no help.
Robert Price
Tiger, GA