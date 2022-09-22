I am pleased that there will be an upcoming meeting on the homeless issues in this community. While I am retired, as a former social worker, I still remain concerned about a glaring need that is still unaddressed in the media. There is not a family shelter in our community.
Unless you are a battered woman you cannot stay with your children if you need shelter. A woman can stay at the Salvation Army shelter, but she has to place her children in Safe Harbor. How many mothers want to be separated from their children? There are some voucher programs, but the accommodations are quite sub par. Families need to be kept together in times of crisis. Imagine that you are a homeless child and are then being asked to separate from your parent. I cannot imagine how terrifying that must be.