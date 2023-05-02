I recently was asked to come to Brunswick and met with Christians concerned about the closure of a refuge for the homeless, finding the mayor and commissioners had voted to close The Well, a sanctuary ministry. Inexplicably, these public “servants” made no provision for these citizens. I understand many have no care for those who are chronically homeless. Substance abuse and slothful people may deserve to be driven from our view. But they don’t just disappear. They sleep in abandoned houses, behind bushes or in parks.

So I asked a minister with an underused church in disrepair to let my ministry house them there. Ultimately, more than 50 Glynn County Sheriff’s deputies, Brunswick Police officers, the city manager and various city officials and staff came to rouse the people from the building. They boarded up the building, threatened me with arrest but thankfully gave me a citation and were at least civil in doing so.

