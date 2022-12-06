To the city of Brunswick, local merchants and organizers of the Port City Brunswick project: Thank you so much for what you have done and continue to do.
The improvements to downtown are incredible. Repurposing the older building to lofts, new businesses and face-lifting existing businesses is the way it should be. The recent activities like the PorchFest and December’s First Friday have made downtown Brunswick a place to go and be. Its a blessing to many of us who live on the mainland; we don’t need to go to St. Simons Island or Jekyll to do something fun and different. Keep up the great work.