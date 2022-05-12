While I am normally very happy living in the Golden Isles, I was absolutely delighted to be part of the wonderful turnout for the returning Honor Flight. It made me extremely proud to see how many folks gathered in the airport lobby to welcome home the honored veterans.
The Brunswick High School Band’s appearance was an unexpected delight. Their joyful enthusiasm brightened the event. The drum line inviting anyone who was willing to pound out a beat brought lots of smiles and applause. Their musicianship was first rate.
Small city, big hearts. I couldn’t help but think that this was the welcome the vets deserved 50 years ago. Better late than never.
Gregg Mathis
Brunswick