We live in Atlanta but have a condo on St. Simons Island. A little over a week ago I woke up with severe pain and my wife called 911. The EMS responders took me to the Southeast Georgia Health System hospital where within an hour I was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism.
I was in the hospital for three days and I could not have had better care, The doctors, the nursing staff and the other folks who make this hospital hum were amazing. Glynn County residents should be very appreciative that they have such a well-managed facility full of caring employees.