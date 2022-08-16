It is time to liberate the students attending Brunswick High from a system that’s totally indifferent and has no concerns for the needs of those students. For far too long, those young folks attending BHS have been subjected under a system controlled by men willing to continue the works of their forefathers’ attitudes of the 60s. Double standards, nepotism and favoritism — the very acts carried out during the existence of Risley High.
They mishandled $76.4 million dollars in ESPLOST funds meant for BHS by purchasing used bricks to build the school; they changed the school colors from royal blue and gold to blue and white; they refused to build the football team a suitable sized weight room and indoor 100-yard practice facility; and many other things left undone. Because of this system’s continuation of these practices and their perpetual hatred and biased acts against the students attending Brunswick/Risley High, this brought on the need to build this website depicting the name to what’s got to be done to solve this problem: the url for this site is www.bhsownschoolboard.net. This site reveals all the reasons why Brunswick High needs its own school board. They did it in Lowndes County. Surely, it can be done here in Glynn County. Placing this on the ballot for the 2024 general election will free the students out of the hands of this system.