Generosity throughout the Brunswick area contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and often the first gift these children have ever received. Through the generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Samaritan’s Purse delivered its 200 millionth shoebox, which was packed on a countrywide tour and hand-delivered to a young girl in Ukraine.