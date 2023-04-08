I have just been released from the hospital here in Brunswick after a five-day stay, and I want the public to know that I received the best care anyone could ask for.

I was in room 1527 on the fifth floor and the care I got from these nurses and practical nurses — Ms. Pinali Patel, Ms. Anna Roberts, Coretta Parden, Sequana Williams, Ms. Nikki Lunie, DJ, Ms. Vicky J., clinical leader Pam K., the hospital doctor Ms. Fiona Kehoe, Ms. Kit, Ms. Mary, — was wonderful. I will say that I have never had the care I received from these people. They went out of their way to see that myself and my wife, who was with me every day I was in there, got the same care. She got the food I received and was treated with respect, and I appreciate this. These nurses and helpers went out of their way to make my stay in the hospital a pleasant one and it was because of them.

