I have already voted “yes” on the SPLOST. I want to take a moment to thank those who have also voted “yes.” I am writing to those who have not but can still show up at the polls and vote “yes” on the SPLOST. Glynn County and the city of Brunswick cannot afford to squander this opportunity. We need to address many infrastructure issues, improve our parks and provide for airport improvements along with building a new fire station at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
The idea of a SPLOST is not new. As a matter of fact, almost every county in Georgia has an active SPLOST. We cannot afford to miss this opportunity when close to 44% of the SPLOST is paid for by our visitors.