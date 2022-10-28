The Oct. 21 issue of The Brunswick News related a report of the Brunswick City Commission meeting. One item mentions updating the commissioners on “improvements to Goodyear Park. Plans for the park include a new maze…” I want to clarify that it is not a maze, but a labyrinth. The Brunswick Community Labyrinth in Goodyear Park is a paved walkway to use for prayer, meditation, the reduction of stress and a resource for building community. The labyrinth was installed in December of 2021, and in February of this year volunteers planted native plants around the labyrinth to enhance the peaceful setting. In June the American Association of Retired People gave a grant for the Labyrinth Project to pay for park benches, landscaping, signage and material to make a handicap accessible walkway. All along the way, local churches, garden clubs, community fitness groups and many generous individuals have donated time, resources and support.
The grand opening for the Brunswick Community Labyrinth will be Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 9 a.m. All are most welcome to come and enjoy the labyrinth.