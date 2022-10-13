We are writing to address the recent articles in The Brunswick News.
As a full-time ministry, we have provided innumerable in-kind donations and more than $1,500,000 in funding to non-profits all over Glynn County.
• We all care. The challenges we wish to address are criminal, not homeless. We believe everyone in downtown Brunswick (and beyond) shares a common interest in efforts to address quality of life.
• We make a distinction between homelessness and criminal behavior. In the last year, criminal activity has escalated at the store: Destruction of property; dangerous litter; defecation and urination around and on the buildings; verbal and physical threats to staff and customers; theft and vandalism; aggression and disrespect when aid is denied for valid reasons; criminal Trespassing enforced on six occasions following an active threat; threats to “burn the store down.”
• We don’t believe it helps to divide our community into those who do and don’t care. Nor does it serve our community to point fingers or deflect responsibility.
• We desire to work together.
We should acknowledge what we as individuals, organizations and a community are doing that is not working, applaud those active efforts to empower law enforcement to keep everyone (including those currently experiencing homelessness) safe, and continue to support ministries and local civic efforts to “triage” those persons in need.
In the end, we believe it’s possible for us to care as well as have a thriving and safe community.
Louisa Nightingale
hello, Goodbuy Management
