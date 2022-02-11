I want to thank all the people who helped me Friday night. I suddenly became extremely dizzy at my daughter’s home. Soon it escalated to nausea and the world spinning wildly. My daughter called 911.
The ambulance was there in just a few minutes. The EMTs were so kind and caring. They delivered me to the ER in Brunswick. Thank you so much, you were great and so helpful. At the ER the two doctors, the nurses, the technicians doing all the tests were so efficient in actions and attitudes.
We in this area are so blessed to have such wonderful people taking care of us when we needed them. Thank you!
Wanda Wetherington
Brunswick