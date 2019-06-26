Arrogance and ignorance is always a toxic mix. It is particularly loathsome when exhibited by an elected official.
The Brunswick News’ June 8 edition featured an article on the Board of Appeals’ decision regarding protection of the historic German Village neighborhood. In that article, Mike Browning, Chairman of the Glynn County Commission, said “In my opinion, it was a ruling that likely shouldn’t have happened. The Zoning Board of Appeals has no jurisdiction on public roads.”
Unfortunately, Mr. Browning neglected to read the county ordinances which grant full authority for all ordinances to the Board of Appeals. The ordinances explicitly provide protection of neighborhood streets with the following examples: prevent and reduce the traffic congestion and traffic hazards which result from excessive entrance and exit points and discourage encroachment capable of adversely affecting the single-family residential character.
Browning went further in exposing his ignorance when he proclaimed that he “...would not advise Glynn County Police to arrest...” violators.
Mr. Browning, in fact, has no authority over the Glynn County Police because the Chief of Police reports to County Manager Alan Ours, not the BOC. Glynn County Code of Ordinances section 2-2-1.5 requires the County Manager to “...Ensure compliance with all applicable codes, laws, rules, regulations, standards, policies and procedures; initiate any actions necessary to correct deviations or violations.”
I provided Browning with the above information, and he immediately referred my challenge to the county attorney, who stated that he could not comment. And that is what the BOC calls transparency.
Jeff Kilgore
Brunswick