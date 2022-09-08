The recent apparent rise in homeless problems in Brunswick matches the country overall. Blaming The Well and proposing to move it (Where, exactly? Be specific.) won’t address the problem and is about as far from Christ as you can get. Hospital emergency rooms are not equipped to deal with mental illness and ambulances won’t transport someone who is mentally ill so arguing “closer to the hospital” makes no sense. How about investing more in to the Well at its current location? Shouldn’t “houses of God” be more welcoming to the homeless, not shoo them anyway? In Christ, which comes first — Tiffany windows or mental health counseling for your brothers and sisters? The Well creates a nearby sanctuary for the homeless so you can have both. The current location allows many services the homeless need to be nearby. Church property should be used to provide more housing/beds. Church property could be sold in this tight property market to raise funds for more mental health counseling and general staffing that are in short supply. Especially on the islands where extraordinary property values make many island churches quite wealthy. At a minimum, wealthy churches should pay a quasi-property tax as if they were required to like other property owners as a way to generate funds for the homeless. Actually make church about the people and not the property, as some are so fond of saying.
Greg Brock