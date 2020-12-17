Sadly, I find that when I talk politics with my more left-leaning friends and family, they look at me like a deer in the headlights. They have no knowledge of the issues I bring up. The CHOP takeover of a few blocks in Portland Oregon? “Never heard of it.” “Fox made that name up.” Repeated attempts to burn the federal building in Portland? “No, just a few peaceful protesters who the police brutally beat on.” Joe Biden’s son getting paid millions by the Chinese, Russians, and Ukrainians? “Didn’t happen. Russian disinformation.” Allegations that signatures were not matched in the current election? “Of course they were. There has already been an audit, and this has been disproved.”
Our broadcast news has been doing us a great disservice by not covering news which they feel will cast a negative light on their party of preference. Because neither side knows the facts which the other side is fed, we can no longer have an intelligent conversation about most things political. We believe that anything we are told by our friends who watch different channels must be lies if we have not seen it on our media of choice.
It would behoove all of us to look at what the other side is watching so we can at least be aware of the news that is not being covered by our channel of choice. Hating Fox News because they lean right, does not invalidate the stories they cover that others don’t.
Frank Cullen
St. Simons Island