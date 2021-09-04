In reply to your Aug. 31 article “City seeks broadband funding” — hooray!
This is an important move for Brunswick and hopefully, Glynn County. “Broadband,” however, means different things to different people. While it is great to provide “high speed” internet service to residential customers, it is equally, and maybe even more important to connect those areas of Brunswick and Glynn County targeted for development and to attract new businesses.
This communications infrastructure needs to be fiber, not DSL or cable. That is the only way to get Gig-speed, wide bandwidth with minimized latency, and high through-put. DSL or cable will just keep us tied to 20th century technology. Many cities integrate their own fiber-based infrastructure as a powerful tool to attract the kinds of companies and remote workers requiring it like architects, engineers, medical facilities, reservations systems, financial and business services, and other home-office independents which bring tremendous value to the community.
We justifiably take pride in our local education resources, but in the age of COVID they are disadvantaged for lack of this infrastructure. Fiber-based infrastructure allows students to easily form online study groups and work on school projects both in face to face and virtual communities. These connections enhance curricula at every grade level with dynamic and interactive Internet applications.
These resources also encourage our graduates to stay here, rather than moving elsewhere for career opportunities.
Jim Frasche
St. Simons Island