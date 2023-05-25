It should be natural for Americans to support Ukraine, but anyone on St. Simons Island now did not build their abode without the cheap labor, wood or steel which probably all came from or passed through a BRICS economy — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — at some point prior to arriving here, in America.
Where at one time we produced domestically, due to the economics of supply and demand for least cost, we now find ourselves in a conundrum buying Chinese-manufactured items produced with either dirty coal or cheap Russian oil. Neither of them give a hoot about global warming or world stability. Their leaders only care about empire via global economic dominance and turning America into a dependent Third World nation. We are in a type of proxy war and our treasury is being slowly drained, just as it was in Afghanistan.