On behalf of the Boys of Summer program, I personally would like to thank every donor who provided funds to support the Summer Back to School Supply Drive.
As many are aware, COVID-19 presented unprecedented challenges which provided us the opportunity to host a virtual Boys of Summer. Each day, participants learned from successful Black male professionals like College of Coastal Georgia men’s basketball coach Jesse Watkins and WMBD news anchor Eugene Daniel (based in Peoria, Illinois).
Given the new and creative format for the 2020 Boys of Summer, we wanted to provide participants with as many school supplies needed to be successful for the upcoming year. Due to your generosity, we raised almost 300% of our goal. Given that research shows us that Black youth are less likely to have access to adequate school supplies, internet and computers, supporting the Boys of Summer participants through the Back to School Supply Drive sets our young Black leaders up for success in the coming academic year.
An African proverb says “If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” It is my hope that the Boys of Summer program, and the coming Girls of Summer program, will continue to find the generous support from our community. So that, together, we may take our youth further than we can imagine.
J. Quinton Staples II
Director of Diversity Initiatives, College of Coastal Georgia