I was very glad to see Lauren McDonald's article in Friday's edition announcing that the McIntosh County School System was partnering with the Boys and Girls Clubs to bring a club to McIntosh County Middle School.
My rotary club in Savannah has supported the Boys and Girls Club in downtown Savannah for several years. We have always been impressed with the programming, the staff and their commitment to making a difference in the lives of the neighborhood children who go there.
This is wonderful news for McIntosh County.
Rafe Semmes
Midway