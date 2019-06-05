The boat ramp proposed for Guale Preserve (Musgrove) is an excellent asset for St. Simons — residents and visitors alike. A small parking area, with controlled use, is at the end of a public street.
Studies show that when boat ramps are first built, they attract interest by the curious then over time use levels out as people become familiar with it. Access to public amenities such as trails and boat launches improves property values.
It is time for the German Village group to stop spreading misinformation and misleading photographs. It is time for them to stop trying to deceive our county officials with false statements. And, it is time for them to stop harassing businesses who support the 1 percent program that benefits everyone on the island.
If they are concerned about traffic, they need to join the rest of St. Simons residents and demand the county take effective action to control traffic on the whole island.
Many citizens know the plans for Guale Preserve are thoughtfully designed and better for the island than other alternatives. We urge our public officials to support those plans.
Ed Meadows
St. Simons Island