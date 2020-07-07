I was grateful to read Melinda Ennis Roughton’s excellent letter to the editor calling in The Brunswick News to implement standards that preclude hate speech on its letters page. I too find the racism in many of Felton Hudson’s letters deeply offensive. I was disappointed that, instead of giving thought to her request, The News allowed Hudson to rebut by slandering the Black Lives Movement and name calling Ms. Roughton.
Black Lives Matter was never intended to mean that other lives don’t matter. It isn’t the “only Black lives matter” movement. It isn’t the “Black lives matter more than other lives” movement. It is needed because in so many ways, we act as if Black lives do not matter.
This message was enshrined throughout most of our history in our laws and institutions and is still playing out in countless acts of violence against Black bodies, in a legal system that ruins Black lives for non-violent offenses but sets White killers of Black people free, in deep inequalities in income, housing and education, in a false narrative of history that minimizes the suffering of Black people while portraying White supremacist traitors as heroic fighters of a noble lost cause, in a system that results in premature births and miscarriages of Black babies because their mothers’ health is compromised by the thousand small cuts of racism they endure daily, and in other ways too numerous to count.
Please, no more name calling or hate speech. This is too important.
Roxane George
Brunswick