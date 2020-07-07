Black Lives Matter is a necessary act of protest.
Black Lives Matter is a necessary act of revolt against a system that has all intentions to do harm to Black bodies.
As a Black woman I do not need nor am I obligated to support Melinda Ennis-Roughton or any other White person. She has the privilege of white skin and a system that has done nothing, but uplift the immorality of White supremacy.
Yet as her friend — her daughter, her sister, her friend, her colleague — she is often the loudest advocate not just in word, but also in deed, time and resources. White people have the responsibility to amplify the Black Lives Matter Movement because we have always known that White lives have mattered.
The Middle Passage (Transatlantic slave trade) with the death of millions of Black lives who we will never know the names of taught us White lives matter. Three hundred years of enslavement and pillaging of Black bodies taught us White lives matter. The Civil War, Reconstruction and the Red Record lynching of Black people (531 in Georgia alone) taught us White lives matter. Sixty years post Civil Rights movement and no measurable change of course in the lives of Black people taught us White lives matter.
The killing of Ahmaud Arbery in broad daylight in a community I call home taught us White lives matter.
If you’re so concerned with police lives and the lives of White folks, why don’t you teach them to stop killing us?
Dominique Mack
Brunswick