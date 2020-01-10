Like Southern California, Australia is a semi-arid landscape, totally dependent on ocean temperatures and currents to provide what little annual rainfall they get.
While Californian politicians blame PE&G (with a lot of justification), Australian politicians are fixated on “climate change.” Australian fire chiefs talk about fuel management while their politicians lecture on climate change, a fight the Globalists and the UN intend to weaponize with a “carbon tax”, the key to transferring Developed World wealth to the Third World via UN coffers. Meanwhile millions of Australian acres burn, destroying everything in their path.
Fuel management is a controversial “green” issue, just ask California’s wildfire survivors. The current disaster in Australia has burned 15 million acres, destroyed 2,000 homes, killed scores of people and destroyed half-billion domestic and wild animal, with a fire season with remaining months.
Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Australian politicians rally to the climate change charade. Meanwhile, their country goes up in flames. Global warming may be a clarion call at political rallies, but is rather useless in the brush, fighting uncontrollable wildfires capable of generating their own climates.
If California and Australia believe that blaming climate change as the premier culprit while their lands go up in smoke, there will be little left to fight over. As much as it hurts the Greens, fuel management is the only sane answer to minimizing wildfire dangers.
Letting a country burn while praying for climate change makes Nero’s fiddling look sane.
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island