Congratulations to the Joint Water and Sewer Commission on receiving a state grant of nearly $2 million to improve our county’s water and sewer systems.
This grant, made by the governor using money provided to Georgia by the federal government, is part of a $1 trillion program that will improve the nation’s infrastructure — roads, bridges, water and sewer systems and connectivity. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was passed with bipartisan support by Congress and signed into law in December 2021. It is a glowing example of what can happen when partisan politics are cast aside and Democrats, Republicans and the President work together.
It is inexplicable why our congressman, Buddy Carter, who represents those of us who live on the Georgia Coast, voted against this law.
Philip Graitcer
St. Simons Island