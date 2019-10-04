The endless interrogation committees formed by the radical House Democrats and exacerbated by the biased and pernicious liberal media, have wasted billions of dollars of taxpayer money and millions of hours of misplaced work time of our elected representatives. Their devious and vicious ploys and maneuvers to destroy Trump and American conservative values have no limits.
If Trump is guilty of an impeachable offense, then the House of Representatives should try to impeach him — or shut up. However, “We the People” and the elected representatives at our command will ultimately decide this outcome, not the two-and-a-half year inquisition and witch hunts set up and fueled by the lifetime, “swamp” oligarchs. Pelosi, Schumer, Waters, Schiff, Cummings and Nadler need to call off the dogs and start doing the people’s flagrantly neglected work.
Representatives were elected to solve the many serious problems that exist in America, not to waste the taxpayers’ money and time: infrastructure, homelessness, border security, tax laws, the opioid crisis, trade agreements, exploding national debt, murder in our streets, gun legislation and the climate crisis.
Radical Democrats must not be allowed to continue to run rampant and gridlock our entire federal government, and fiddle as Rome burns.
So, radical Democrats, start the impeachment process in the House — then watch it die in the Senate and, also, guarantee a second term for Trump. Go for it, Pelosi: “Cry havoc and let slip the radical Dems of war.”
Martin Carey
Brunswick