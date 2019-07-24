When there is no objective truth and no deeper moral value than power itself, then the biggest liar wins, and this is both Trump’s character and his strategy. It is incomprehensible that anyone should be persuaded by his blathering twaddle, yet many are, and some unconditionally so.
Lies penetrate our society and undermine it from within. It becomes a lake into which no fresh water can flow, and the stagnation emits a stench of arrogant resentment masquerading as patriotism. The Republican Party has long since departed the threshing floor of government, which requires compromise and cooperation, to become a radical anti-government insurgency sent to vilify, disrupt, and destroy democratic function.
The issues are these: American government increasingly appears as a criminal enterprise; American soldiers are being mobilized to make more Muslim corpses in Iran; people with full-time jobs can’t make a living and are dying for lack of health care; education goes unfunded; infrastructure is crumbling; children are being shot down at school and live in cages at the borders; wealth inequality and lawlessness are driving immigration; Americans are ignorant of their history and their form of government, and the Trump administration has done less than nothing about any of it.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island