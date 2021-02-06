The founding fathers, framers of the Constitution of our nation, created a government that is not supposed to allow one person or entity to have too much control. With that in mind, they created three separate branches of government to provide checks and balances to ensure a healthy and robust nation.
The legislative branch consists of the House of Representatives and Senate. Its function is to make laws. The executive branch is comprised of the president, vice president and cabinet members. It carries out the laws that are passed by the legislative branch. Finally, the judicial branch evaluates the laws to ensure they meet the requirements of the Constitution.
What is happening in our country today is frightening because the president is using executive actions (more than 25, which is five times the number promulgated by former presidents) to make laws and usurp the power vested in the legislative branch. If the courts do not intervene and determine that these actions are unconstitutional, we are facing the real possibility that one person is going to control the destiny of our great nation.
Les Klinefelter
Brunswick