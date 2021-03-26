Let’s check on that “unity and peace” thingy Biden promised as opposed to the radical transformation that is gutting the heart and soul of this nation. The $1.9 trillion non-COVID relief passed with zero Republican support in House or Senate. National guard troops forced to sleep in unheated parking garages in D.C. while they spend $89 million to house illegal immigrants at U.S./Mexico border in hotels. Reversing transgender military ban while developing maternity flight suits. The purpose of war is to kill people and break things, not social and cultural experimentation.
Biden, once vehemently opposed, is now open to eliminating the Senate filibuster, giving him carte blanche to pass all the legislation his little unity-loving heart desires. Puerto Rico and D.C. statehoods, unfettered abortion, gun bans, increasing Supreme Court numbers, etc.
Pelosi and Schumer are trying to overturn a state-certified election of a Republican in Iowa’s congressional district, yet we were crazed zealots for questioning ‘certified’ presidential results. Andrew Cuomo is responsible for many nursing home deaths and now a myriad of sexual accusations. Biden said it was “troubling” and Pelosi said “He needs to search his heart to see if he can govern effectively”. Yet they wanted to lynch Kavanaugh for baseless lies.
The cancel culture is rampaging. Say goodbye to Nancy Green, aka Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben, Mr. Potato Head, Mrs. Butterworth is under the gun too. Countless people and entities gone.
Yep, radical transformation is marching on people. Hang on tight Skippy, the best is yet to come.
Thomas Goodrich
Brunswick