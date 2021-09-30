The White House released the details of President Joe Biden’s New American Families Plan earlier this week. The statement calls it “an investment in our kids, our families, and our economic future.” Unfortunately, the glowing description is far from accurate.
Instead of supporting American families, Biden’s latest effort furthers his radical agenda to fund illegal immigrants. As part of its educational efforts, the American Families Plan commits to, “offer two years of free community college to all Americans, including “dreamers.”
So now every illegal family will want to bring their kids into the United States by Biden doing this. It will only increase the flow into the U.S.
Question? Why hasn’t Biden put more pressure on the Mexican government to stop the flow of aliens via our southern border? If he is the commander in chief he should put his foot down and stop all aid to Mexico. But, I guess he needs to ask for permission from those who are pulling his strings. Well, I am happy to say that I didn’t vote for him or his party.
Art Guzman
Brunswick