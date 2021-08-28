With Biden’s mental faculties deteriorating as fast as the nightmare conditions in Afghanistan, it’s time to realize the danger this nation and world faces. Just as one wonders how a turtle got on top of the post, we know it didn’t get there by its own skill or abilities.
As the ravages of senility begin to close on his remaining vestiges of cognizant reasoning we are faced with a catch-22 of what we will have after Biden. If, as it seems now, that the Democrats are increasingly distancing themselves from Biden and warming themselves around the glow of the 25th Amendment, his de facto replacement, Kamala, is another nightmare with her own set of turtle-on-a-post issues.
This administration has proven to be, shall I dare say, a ship of fools. Their gross incompetence is evident with actual world changing events like Afghanistan. Obfuscation, hemming and hawing, and confusion are being served to us every day.
Instead of taking troops inside and saving all needing to be saved, Biden is willing to fold his little tent and head back to Washington, leaving human and technological treasure behind. Biden’s cowardice and incompetence will be his legacy.
As an aside, leaving Afghanistan is one thing, the way its being done is another.
Our need for a county manager is a given, the way its being done is wrong. All commissioners must be included in all aspects of this process. Chapman is a fine individual, but does he meet the requirements?
Thomas Goodrich
Brunswick