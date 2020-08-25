Presidential candidate Joe Biden proclaimed recently a national mandate that would require every person wear a mask when outside their homes until after the November presidential election. Control.
In the last century another national figure, Adolph Hitler, mandated folks to wear something. Hitler decreed Jews wear yellow stars on their clothing. This made it easier for fascists to identify, segregate, beat, put on rail cars and send them to death camps. Control.
Joe asserted on his mandate: “It’s not about your rights.”
Not about my rights. Yes it is about my rights — my right of expression and self-determination and you will not deny or disparage them.
Feebly Biden continued: “This is America. Be a patriot....do the right thing.”
Be a Patriot. The one quality totalitarian and authoritarian globalists abhor. You know those Americans who love God, family, country, the flag, guns, trucks, baseball, beer and hot dogs.
At the entrances to Nazi extermination camps at Auschwitz and Dachau hung a sign that read: “Arbeit macht frei.” (Work sets you free.)
The Nazis, who wanted folks to do the “right thing” and be free, lied. Of the 1.3 million souls passed under that sign at Auschwitz, 1.1 million were exterminated. Doing the “right thing” was a terrible option for them.
Wearing a mask, like a yellow star, marks you and simplifies the process of categorization, separation, isolation, or worse.
So Joe, I’ll pass on doing the “right thing” and keep my right of expression and self-determination in the land of the free and brave.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island