Can there be any more maddening sight or event than to watch our country’s southern border being inundated with uncountable illegal immigrants invading and occupying our country? Even Tony Baker must feel a little queasy.
We watch every night this largest illegal migration ever without any attempt by our Duane Toddleberry brain-dead president lifting a finger to stop it. This grossly incompetent, senile, so-called leader is literally giving away our country and has his side — and some of the other side — of Congress and the media giving sanction by silence to this invasion. We have lost our sovereignty as a nation. Repeat: We have lost our sovereignty as a nation.
The USA’s current methods of removing an incompetent and destructive president is not a solution for replacing this man. Neither the 25th Amendment nor impeachment will cut it as none of the socialists who march in lock step with him will ever agree that he must be removed. They have circled the wagons with no outcry about the loss of our country. It is way past time to go to a European method of a no-confidence vote and call for a new election. We simply cannot stand another two years of this buffoonery and treason — yes, treason. Kamala Harris as a replacement is a pitiful solution, but she may actually be a small improvement over the confused and destructive leadership we now endure. What we are seeing now is the fall of Humpty Dumpty which can never be undone.