Can there be any more maddening sight or event than to watch our country’s southern border being inundated with uncountable illegal immigrants invading and occupying our country? Even Tony Baker must feel a little queasy.

We watch every night this largest illegal migration ever without any attempt by our Duane Toddleberry brain-dead president lifting a finger to stop it. This grossly incompetent, senile, so-called leader is literally giving away our country and has his side — and some of the other side — of Congress and the media giving sanction by silence to this invasion. We have lost our sovereignty as a nation. Repeat: We have lost our sovereignty as a nation.

More from this section