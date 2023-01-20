How can anyone be so irresponsible? Wasn’t that Basement Joe’s statement about President Trump’s handling of “classified documents?” Let’s see, the president is the only one who can legally possess or declassify these things. They were kept safely under lock and key with Secret Service everywhere. The Justice Department is aware of this. No problem. Then the Democrats learn that President Trump is planning to run again. Suddenly there are SWAT teams, automatic weapons, flashing lights and press coverage everywhere. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who believes he was denied a seat on the Supreme Court because of the president, is quick to start a criminal investigation. All the Democrats who have spent the last four years trying to have President Trump removed from office pile on. They even falsified evidence of Russian collusion and tried to impeach with it. Lied and swore to it.
Now we are learning that, seven years ago, then-Vice President Biden did the same thing. The vice president doesn’t have the authority for this. In fact, it’s a felony. For the next four years, he is not part of the federal government. We have now learned that the DOJ is aware of this. The only action they took was to sweep it under the carpet two days before the midterm elections, the same as Hunter’s laptop in 2020. Had the people known of this, both elections would have turned out differently. Makes one wonder how much of this information Hunter sold.