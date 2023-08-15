“Bidenomics” is working! Gas is up to almost $4 a gallon. Yes, it’s working. Groceries are up 18% and some, like eggs, 70%, so it definitely is working. OPEC is now setting the price of petroleum, so it is working. After all, that was the intent, wasn’t it?
The nation’s oil reserves are at their lowest, so we cannot use them to fluctuate prices any longer. That was a novel idea. And the idea of selling these reserves to China was brilliant. I do wish that Bidenomics could take credit for the monthly jobs report, however these positions were always there just waiting to be filled when those receiving government benefits ran out. And keeping the borders open and allowing drugs to enter freely was a stroke of genius. Yes, Bidenomics certainly has its benefits.