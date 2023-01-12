Biden went to El Paso, Texas, to see a dog and pony show. The streets were cleaned up the hundreds of illegal aliens were moved out, so what Biden saw was nothing but a calm little city along the border. This was all done ahead of time to buy his administration time to clean it up before his arrival. Then Biden goes to meet the president of Mexico.
This president’s motto during his campaign was “hugs not bullets.” This is what he wanted the cartels to hear. In other words, this president was not going to stop the killings, drugs and human smuggling. It is my guess that the cartels are running the government not by politics but by fear.