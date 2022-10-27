President Biden pressured Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser to avoid declaring a state of emergency over the influx of illegal immigrants arriving daily, despite several members of the local city council urging otherwise, the New York Post reports.
One councilwoman, Claudia Rodriguez, told the Post that Leeser “told me the White House asked him not to” declare a state of emergency for fear it would make Biden look bad. These sentiments were echoed by fellow Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, during a Sept. 27 council meeting.
I just came back from a one-week vacation to the city of Harlingen, Texas, to visit some old legacy Immigration and Nationalization Service (INS) officers. Many of these retired officers did some contract work for DHS to handle those illegal aliens who have crossed our borders. The horror stories that they told me — that many just stopped working with the things that they saw and had to do. I took a day trip into Mexico at the border city of Reynosa, Texas. The sister city just across Reynosa is the city of Reynosa, Mexico. They both have the name. It was sad to see the conditions that those people are living in. The Mexican Army was everywhere on the streets. The U.S. sends millions to Mexico, where is that money? I didn’t see anything to help the people of Mexico to have a better life. So now Biden doesn’t want to look bad. Too late now.