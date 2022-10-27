President Biden pressured Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser to avoid declaring a state of emergency over the influx of illegal immigrants arriving daily, despite several members of the local city council urging otherwise, the New York Post reports.

One councilwoman, Claudia Rodriguez, told the Post that Leeser “told me the White House asked him not to” declare a state of emergency for fear it would make Biden look bad. These sentiments were echoed by fellow Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, during a Sept. 27 council meeting.

