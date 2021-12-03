Someone was recently glorifying Uncle Joe’s first year in office. However his greatest accomplishments were left out — the first being, due to his Trump derangement syndrome, writing executive order’s to cancel everything President Trump accomplished.
Biden was responsible for killing tax cuts, taking credit for producing the COVID-19 vaccine, stopping stay in Mexico for illegals, trying to pay $450,000 to illegal aliens, killing the economy, ending the U.S.’s energy by ending several oil & natural gas production projects and doubling gas prices then begging the Saudis to increase their production. And last, but not least, killing the border wall project, and opening the gate for unvaccinated illegals and drugs. We now have $100 million in materials not being used and are paying $5 million daily for contractors not working.
But wait, it gets better. Now North Korea and Iran are restarting work on nuclear weapons. China and Russia are threatening Taiwan and Ukraine. Even our allies think our coward in chief is an empty suit. He’s just a foolish, demetented, well, coward.
They are going to push him as far as they can. When he proves he just “talks the talk, but can’t walk the walk,” it may be game over. I just pray we last another two years and another four.
Donald Disney
St. Simons Island