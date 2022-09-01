A story on the internet says that the White House now wants ICE to start finding and deport these hundreds and thousands of illegal aliens. Since Biden has been in office he has done nothing, and Chuckles the Border Czar has also done nothing. And just a few months away from the midterms now they want ICE to start enforcing the immigration laws.
The states of Texas, New Mexico and Arizona have been taking the hits with these illegal aliens. I think that these governors should start busing these illegal aliens to all of those sanctuary states. If they claim to be a sanctuary state then house them, feed them and do whatever they want with no federal funds. Can’t wait to see what happens in November.